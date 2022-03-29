MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a warrant for his arrest was found near a Merced elementary school, with an unregistered firearm, according to police.

Merced Police say they responded to reports of someone with a firearm at Burbank Park, on West Olive Avenue in Merced.

When officers arrived, they say that they found a fight between two people. One of the individuals was cooperative with police while the other began to walk away from the scene, according to police.

Police say they later identified the man fleeing the scene as 25-year-old Jacob Salinas.

Officers say when they approached Salinas, he fled south through the park, towards an elementary school. Officers say Salinas had his hands clutched in his waistband area while fleeing.

Police conducted a yard to yard search of the area and found Salinas in a backyard next to a schoolyard fence.

Salinas was arrested without further incident according to police.

While investigating the path Salinas took, officers, say they found a ‘ghost gun’ hidden in a trash can. Officers say the gun had a live round in the chamber and a 30 round extended magazine as well.

Salinas also had a felony warrant and was prohibited from possessing firearms, police say.

Salinas was arrested and booked for his warrant, resisting arrest, and possession of an unregistered firearm with an extended magazine by a prohibited person, according to officials.