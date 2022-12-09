MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man was arrested in Merced after fleeing from officers Friday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 9:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Carol Avenue when the driver stopped and began to flee on foot.

Officers say they were able to catch 26-year-old Roger Janz, who had an outstanding probation warrant for his arrest, a short distance away. Upon investigation, police found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in Janz’s vehicle.

Authorities say Janz was booked in the Merced County Jail for his warrant, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Jacob Fister at (209) 388-7847.