FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Fresno Victoria’s Secret also used two children to aid her in the theft, according to Fresno Police.

Officers are now looking for Lataila Smith in connection to the theft. According to the Fresno Police Department, Smith walked into the Fashion Fair Victoria’s Secret on April 14 and allegedly stole over $3,000 of merchandise.

Smith was also seen pushing a toddler in a stroller at the time, accompanied by another child who was around 7-years-old, according to police. Officers say the child had an umbrella that was used to hide Smith while she allegedly stole the merchandise.

Smith was seen allegedly placing merchandise in the stroller as well, according to police. Investigators add that the juvenile would alert Smith if any store employees were near them or were watching them.

Anyone with information about the incident or Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective C. Derington at 559-621-6408.