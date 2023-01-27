HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a 62-year-old man was stabbed in Huron on Friday morning, according to the Huron Police Department.

Police say they respond around 9:00 a.m. to the Porvenir Estates for a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

Officers say they are searching for 22-year-old Rosita Yvette Bobadilla as the person responsible for the stabbing. Rosita should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Lopez at 559-945-2046.