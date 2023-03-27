Wanted homicide suspect dies after gunfire exchanged in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A manhunt for a homicide suspect ended with the suspect’s death following a pursuit through rural and remote areas of Madera County on Monday, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 28-year-old Branduun Wilson died following an exchange of gunfire with members of the Madera County Regional SWAT team.

The search for Wilson began following an incident on March 12 when deputies say they received a report of shots fired at a home in the 33000 block of Road 222 in North Fork. When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away.

Following that incident, deputies began their search for Wilson – who was located in an area off Friant Road in Fresno around 9:00 a.m. Monday. He attempted to escape law enforcement in a vehicle and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, according to officials.

“Mr. Wilson took the vehicle up to somewhere in the name of 110 mph, which created an extremely dangerous situation,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “The deputies did back off and the pursuit was then monitored by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Eagle 1 helicopter.”

The helicopter followed Wilson to the area of the Reddinger Lake overlook, where deputies say he left his vehicle and fled on foot through the woods. That prompted a shelter-in-place order to be issued for residents in the area of Road 225, between Saginaw Creek and Tera Tera Ranch Road.

The Madera County Regional SWAT team was then brought in to locate Wilson.

“The preliminary info is that there was an exchange of gunfire, and Mr. Wilson has perished at the scene,” said Sheriff Pogue.

Sheriff Pogue did not confirm the number of shots fired – or the number of officers firing their weapons – but confirmed that weapons were found.

The incident remains under investigation.