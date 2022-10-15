MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wanted gang member, Carlos Sandoval, fled from officers carrying a firearm at a traffic stop in Merced on Saturday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers say as a car pulled up to the traffic stop on West Childs Ave and MLK Way, the 30-year-old suspect got out of the car and started running from officers. As he fled, he threw his firearm.

Police say he was later found hiding in a nearby building and booked in the Merced County Jail.

Sandoval was arrested for his outstanding warrant, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, gang enhancements, and resisting and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Merced Police Department.