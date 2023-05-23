PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man from Lindsay has been arrested on suspicion of committing several crimes in the city of Porterville, officers with the Porterville Police Department said.

According to the police, on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 31-year-old Merritt Caraveo committed a robbery in Porterville which was investigated by the police. Then on Thursday, April 6, 2023, officers say they tried to contact Caraveo in Lindsay but he fled from a vehicle and was able to evade capture.

Officials say during a search of that vehicle a revolver was found, which police say is the one Caraveo used to commit the robbery. They also say found a rifle and ammunition.

On April 14, 2023, detectives from Lindsay and Porterville police departments say they attempted to contact Caraveo at a convenience store in Lindsay, but he was able to flee again by ramming an occupied Porterville Police Department vehicle.

After this incident, police say they were able to obtain arrest warrants and attempted to arrest Caraveo on April 20, 2023, but was able to flee once again.

On Tuesday, several law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in a residence located at the 18000 block of Avenue 232 in Lindsay, and Caraveo was arrested. Negotiations by the Porterville Police Crisis Response Team led to him surrendering peacefully after a long standoff, according to officials.

Caraveo was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, possession of illegal weapons, and other related charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.