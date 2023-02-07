FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 64-year-old registered sex offender.

Deputies say they are searching for Jose David Ramos of Riverdale. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ramos who they say failed to register his new address.

For a registered sex offender, deputies say putting this information on file with law enforcement is a requirement under the law.

As a matter of public safety and transparency, it is critical for law enforcement to determine Ramos’ whereabouts, according to officials.

He was last known to stay at a home on Mt. Whitney, near Monroe avenues.

Ramos is five feet one inch tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may have a mustache.

If you know the location of Jose Ramos, please call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.