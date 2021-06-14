Wanted for homicide: Police say this man is on his way from Merced to Las Vegas

The Merced Police Department says Seth Lambert, 22, is wanted in connection to a homicide.

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Merced over the weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Seth Lambert is believed to have been involved in a murder on Saturday.

Officers warn that Lambert is considered armed and dangerous. He could possibly be in the Las Vegas area and is said to be driving a 2000 Toyota truck with a California license plate of 7B33822.

A photo of the truck police say Lambert is driving.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-385-4725.