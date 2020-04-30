Wanted felon killed in Madera County deputy involved shooting, sheriff says

A man is dead after a deputy involved shooting in Madera County.

According to the sheriff’s office, it started when a detective spotted a wanted man at a rural market.

“Deputies received information that there was a wanted felon in the area of the La Vina Market,” Sheriff Jay Varney said.

Artemio Alfaro a 29-year-old from Madera was wanted on several warrants including robbery, felony domestic violence and vandalism.

According Varney, when Alfaro saw deputies arrive he got in his car and took off, leading them on a roughly 7 mile chase with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour.

He then pulled over in the area of Avenue 6 and Road 20 and tried to run.

Varney said officers released a K-9 during the pursuit.

“(Alfaro) was able to get back into his vehicle while the K-9 was engaged with him. He then put the vehicle in gear, started to back up, knocked into one of the officers and at that point there was an additional altercation and shots were fired,” he said.

Sheriff’s office officials confirm a deputy fired the fatal shot, but are not saying where Alfaro was hit.

“Deputies on scene provided CPR until the were relieved by EMS and unfortunately the suspect was deceased,” Deputy Sarah Jackson said.

How many bullets were fired and if the suspect was also armed is still under investigation.

Varney said no one else, including the deputy who was struck by the vehicle, was injured.

“Madera County Sheriff’s Office understands the concerns of the community in wanting details on something like this, and we also empathize with the family involved, but in order to get verified information out, we do have to wait for the investigation,” Jackson said.

Because there’s a deputy involved, the shooting potion of this investigation has been taken over by an outside agency, in this case the Madera Police Department.