Wanted felon armed with gun arrested in Sanger after short chase

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man wanted for multiple felony charges was caught Sunday morning in Sanger with a handgun after a short police chase that ended with a crash, according to Sanger Police.

(Sanger Police)

Officers around 2:30 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle driving north on Academy Avenue for a speed violation, said Sgt. Joshua Johnson. The driver led police on a short chase before crashing into a tree at Oatman and Jensen avenues.

The driver, identified as Mark Leon Perez, 33, of Fresno, ran from the scene before being caught.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, Johnson said. Perez, a convicted felon, was wanted by Fresno Police for multiple felony charges, including assault with a firearm on a person.

Perez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including felony evading and various weapon charges.

