Breaking News
NEW VIDEO: Arrest of 17-year-old plane theft suspect caught on video
Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Wanted: Crime Stoppers tip leads to ID of knife wielding suspect, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Fresno Police have identified 38-year-old Jarid Taylor as the suspect in the armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store at Blackstone and McKinley on December 9th.

Police say Taylor posed as a customer before pulling a knife on the female employee and taking an unknown amount of money from both cash registers.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fresno Cricket store robbed at knifepoint, suspect locks employee in storage room

Taylor ordered the woman into a storage room where he loaded a plastic tote with cell phones, police say.

Police say Taylor fled the building with the money and cell phones after forcing the woman to lock herself in a bathroom.

If you know whereabouts of Taylor contact Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com