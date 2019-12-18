Wanted: Crime Stoppers tip leads to ID of knife wielding suspect, police say

Fresno Police have identified 38-year-old Jarid Taylor as the suspect in the armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store at Blackstone and McKinley on December 9th.

Police say Taylor posed as a customer before pulling a knife on the female employee and taking an unknown amount of money from both cash registers.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fresno Cricket store robbed at knifepoint, suspect locks employee in storage room

Taylor ordered the woman into a storage room where he loaded a plastic tote with cell phones, police say.

Police say Taylor fled the building with the money and cell phones after forcing the woman to lock herself in a bathroom.

If you know whereabouts of Taylor contact Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.