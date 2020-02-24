Wanted biker gang member turns himself in, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man wanted in connection with a violent fight in Fresno at the end of 2019 has turned himself in at Fresno County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were searching for 47-year-old Jesse Verdugo after he allegedly beat up a security guard outside the City Lights Night Club on Dec. 14. He was also described as a member of the Malos Hechos motorcycle gang.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Jesse Verdugo turned himself in Monday morning.

He has been booked on the charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

Bail has been set at $90,000.

