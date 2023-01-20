FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month.

On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects.

Screenshot from surveillance video – Fresno Fire Department

Surveillance showed two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door and one of the suspects allegedly kicking the glass.

The fire was reported on January 6 at around 4:30 a.m. on the strip mall at the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road. According to officials, when they arrived on the scene, the fire was already well-established.

Several buildings including Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge and several other businesses were destroyed. According to the Fresno Fire Department, firefighters were able to save Sunnyside Delicatessen due to a concrete ‘block wall’.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fresno Fire Department at 559-621-2776.