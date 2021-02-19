Walgreens robbed in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Fresno on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. at the pharmacy on the 2400 block of N. Blackstone Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the store, and officers say he simulated a weapon in his pocket before demanding money from the clerk and leaving with the contents of the register.

The suspect escaped before police arrived. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.

