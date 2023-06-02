VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after off-duty officers spotted a stolen truck Friday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police said that just before 3:00 p.m., two off-duty officers reported a stolen 2021 Toyota Tundra after seeing it parked at Lowe’s on North Demaree Street.

When the first on-patrol officer arrived, they say they observed the following three people enter the stolen vehicle:

Rickey Johnson, 41 (Driver)

Kayona Jones, 37

Madeline Keeling, 21

As they were attempting to pull them over, authorities say Johnson jumped out of the truck and fled from officers in the parking lot. He was eventually taken into custody after a brief scuffle.

According to investigators, Johnson was found to be in possession of about an ounce of meth, Jones had three misdemeanor warrants, and Keeling was in possession of meth and heroin.

The Visalia Police Department said that all three were arrested and charged accordingly.