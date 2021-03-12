Visalia woman found dead in Northern California home, husband arrested on homicide charges

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia woman was found dead in a Northern California home and her husband has been arrested on homicide charges, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

On Wednesday around 8 a.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting that a woman had been found injured and appeared to have died in the guest room of a residence in the area of 17000 Indiana Ranch Road. On arrival, a woman with physical trauma was discovered by deputies and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Christine Adams, 44, of Visalia.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Bryan Adams, husband of the deceased, had been detained on a Ramey Warrant, an arrest warrant issued by a judge or magistrate before the prosecutor has filed formal charges, on a homicide charge, the Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect is hospitalized in the Sacramento area because of a vehicle crash before he was found by law enforcement.

Deputies took custody of Adams at the hospital on Thursday, where he remains under guard until he can be booked into the Yuba County Jail following his discharge.

The victim’s cause of death remains unknown pending the results of an autopsy, which was scheduled for Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.