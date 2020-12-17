Visalia UPS employee arrested after stealing over $10,000 worth of medication

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A UPS employee was arrested Wednesday morning after stealing over $10,000 worth of medication, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Detectives responded to the UPS located at 3200 block of N. Plaza and arrested Farrel Dewayne Ward, 41, as a result of a month-long investigation into the theft of prescription medication.

During the investigation, police found that Ward had stolen over $10,000 worth of prescription medication being shipped by CVS.

A search warrant was conducted at his home immediately after the arrest.

During the search, over $8,000 worth of stolen medication was recovered, along with cocaine,

evidence of narcotic sales and 16 firearms were seized.

Ward was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for embezzlement, possession of stolen property and narcotic sales related charges.