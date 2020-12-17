Visalia UPS employee arrested after stealing over $10,000 worth of medication

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A UPS employee was arrested Wednesday morning after stealing over $10,000 worth of medication, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Detectives responded to the UPS located at 3200 block of N. Plaza and arrested Farrel Dewayne Ward, 41, as a result of a month-long investigation into the theft of prescription medication.
During the investigation, police found that Ward had stolen over $10,000 worth of prescription medication being shipped by CVS.
A search warrant was conducted at his home immediately after the arrest.
During the search, over $8,000 worth of stolen medication was recovered, along with cocaine,
evidence of narcotic sales and 16 firearms were seized.
Ward was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for embezzlement, possession of stolen property and narcotic sales related charges.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.