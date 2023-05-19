VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after crashing a stolen car in Visalia Friday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 2:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Plaza Drive and Hurley Avenue for a hit-and-run call.

Upon arrival, officers say the teen was being detained by witnesses and informed he attempted to flee the scene.

Detectives learned the boy was driving a stolen car and say he was arrested.

The other driver involved suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene, according to officials.

Visalia Police say the teen was booked under suspicion of felony hit and run, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.