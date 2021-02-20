Visalia teen arrested after stealing work truck from demolition company

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia teenager was arrested early Saturday morning after stealing a work truck from a demolition company, according to Visalia Police.

Officers responded to the area of 1200 N. Kelsey St. around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a prowler, said Sgt. Mark Feller. A male juvenile had entered the property of Housley Demolition Co. and stole a work truck.

An officer saw the truck a short distance away and tried to shop the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped for a short time before it sped away from the officer, Feller said. A short pursuit ensued until the stolen truck crashed into a fence in the area of Airport Drive and Hanger Way.

The male juvenile, age 17, ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

