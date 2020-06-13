Visalia sports memorabilia auction business burglarized

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a burglary of a Visalia sports memorabilia auction business that occurred early Saturday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers received a report of a burglary in progress at around 3 a.m. at Big Baller Cards and Auctions located at 2235 W. Whitendale Ave., said Sgt. Clay Moffett. An unknown amount of suspects had made entry after smashing a window.

The suspects fled with an undetermined amount of property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police at 559-713-4738.

