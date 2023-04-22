VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A threat made to a local high school is under investigation the Visalia Police Department announced Saturday evening.

Police say they received information related to a school shooting threat at Reedwood Highschool.

Detectives are currently working closely with police to investigate.

Authorities say these threats are taken seriously and jokingly or not, the culprit will face consequences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.