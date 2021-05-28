Visalia pursuit ends when driver flees, woman and child found in vehicle

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police say they discovered a woman and a young child in a vehicle after a pursuit in Visalia Thursday night.

The pursuit started around 10:30 p.m. when officers say they attempted to stop a vehicle around Murray Avenue and Dudley Street.

Police say after several minutes the car went the wrong way on Mineral King Avenue. At that point, officers stopped the pursuit.

Officers found the car a second time near Highway 198 and Plaza Drive and began to pursue the vehicle again. During the pursuit, police sat the driver attempted to intentionally ram a pursuing police car.

The pursuit ended when the driver fled on foot around Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue. After the pursuit, officers say they discovered a woman and a young child in the car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.