VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to Houston Avenue and Rinaldi Street around 2:00 a.m. where officers found an unresponsive woman in the roadway.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the driver, fled the scene before officers arrived. Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4237.