Visalia police searching for suspects who robbed, attacked AT&T store manager

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and attacked an employee at an AT&T store in Visalia on Wednesday, according to Visalia police officials.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the AT&T Store on South Mooney Boulevard for an armed robbery.

Police say two subjects entered the store and grabbed multiple phones before fleeing the scene.

According to officials, the first subject ran out of the store and was followed by the manager who was then attacked by the second subject as he fled the scene.

Anyone who witnesses this incident is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at (559) 734-5302.

