VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man wanted for an armed robbery.

Officials say just after 1 p.m. on Sunday they were called to Houston Avenue Market on Court Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Detectives were called to take over the investigation, and they identified 21-year-old, Carlos Casteneda-Arellano and a 17-year-old as the suspects.

According to officers, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest of the teenager on Thursday.

Officials say two arrest warrants were served in the 2400 block of North Court Street and during the search, evidence of the robbery was found.

The teenager was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy, and Participation in a Criminal Street Gang.

Casteneda-Arellano is yet to be found. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Berrocales at (559) 713-4727 or Sergeant Nate Flaws at (559) 713-4092 or the anonymous tipline at 559-713-4738.