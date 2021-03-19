Visalia Police investigating a suspicious death after person found dead

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police said they discovered a person dead after responding to a call Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. Coppola for a medical aid. When officers arrived they said they found a person dead.

The death appeared suspicious and Violent Crimes detectives were contacted to investigate further.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim. Until a cause of death can be determined, the investigation will continue, according to investigators.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211 or the Anonymous Line at (559) 713- 4738.