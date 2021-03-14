Visalia Police investigate fight that ended with teen stabbed in the back

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating a fight that ended Saturday night with a teenager being stabbed in the back.

Officers responded to the area of Park and Elowin avenues around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress, said Sgt. Mark Feller. Several people and vehicles were seen leaving the area as police arrived.

The investigation began as officers received a report that a stabbing victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

A 15-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the back was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Feller said. The two incidents were related and the investigation was turned over to the department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

