Visalia Police investigate after shooting during a suspected drug deal

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police detectives are investigating a shooting at a city park Sunday night. They suspect it was a drug deal.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista.

Police said officers got a call of a shooting and found one person with a bullet wound. That person was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical center and was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact Det. Max Navo at (559) 713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.