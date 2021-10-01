Visalia Police ask state for reward in 2020 triple homicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police Department officials are asking the State of California for additional reward funding regarding a triple homicide that happened in a high school parking lot in 2020.

Visalia police say they are applying for an additional reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders of three teens in the Golden West High School parking lot on May 5, 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Rob Meier (559) 713-4211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.