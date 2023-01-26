VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for assistance in a 2020 incident in which officers say a person was shot and killed following a drug deal.

Police say officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that the shooting had taken place during a drug deal.

The Visalia Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the homicide to please come forward. Please contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234, or Sergeant Nate Flaws at 559-713-4092.