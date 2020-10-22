Wanted man arrested after leading Visalia Police on pursuit

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after failing to yield at a traffic stop and leading authorities on a pursuit Wednesday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they attempted a traffic stop just before 6:00 p.m. but the driver, David Ramos, 31, failed to stop, entered the freeway and a pursuit ensued.

Ramos exited the freeway on Shirk Avenue. Officers say the suspect continued to the area of Wren Avenue and Fulgham Street. Ramos abandoned the vehicle at that location and fled with the passenger.

Neighbors in the area alerted officers to their location.

The passenger was located in the orchard at Demaree and Ferguson. The passenger was identified as Viviana Owen, 22.

Ramos continued to hide in an orchard until he was found by officers.

Officers say that the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was caught and arrested.

Ramos and Owen were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility on multiple charges.

