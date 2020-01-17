Visalia Police arrest suspect in Ulta Beauty robbery

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested Wednesday after police say she stole merchandise and threatened employees at a beauty shop in Visalia.

The Visalia Police Department said three suspects entered Ulta Beauty on south Mooney Boulevard on Saturday and stole over $1,800 in merchandise.

Employees tried to stop the suspects and later told police one of the suspects pulled out a stun gun — threatened them and eventually stepped back and let the suspects flee in a vehicle.

The Police Department says during the investigation that the city of Hanford had a similar robbery involving an Ulta Beauty store and a stun gun on Jan. 9.

Hanford Police were able to confirm through the video that one of the suspects from the Visalia robbery was also one of the suspects in the Hanford robbery.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old, Bryanna Vallejo.

Visalia detectives say they arrested Vallejo in a McDonald’s parking lot in Fresno.

Some of the Ulta Beauty property was recovered.

Police say the other suspects are still on the run.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Young at (559) 713-4574.

