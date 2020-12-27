Visalia Police arrest man for suspected indecent exposure incident

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested at a Visalia department store Saturday following a suspected indecent exposure incident, according to Visalia Police.
Officers responded to the Kohl’s department store in the area of Walnut Avenue and Mooney Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. for a report of an indecent exposure, said Sgt. Mona Whaley. A woman told officers that a man followed her through the store and exposed himself.
The man, identified as Adrian Souza, 53, was found inside the store and arrested by officers.
Whaley said Souza, a registered sex offender, was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.
