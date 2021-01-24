Visalia Police arrest man for making ‘terrorist threats’ against individual & family

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man arrested after making “terrorist threats” toward an individual and her family, Visalia Police said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the area of 1000 E. Douglas Ave. around midnight for a reported disturbance, Sgt. Jon Pree said. The suspect, identified as David Aguilar, 22, had mad threats to harm an unidentified victim and her family members.

The suspect was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

Aguilar was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of making terrorist threats.