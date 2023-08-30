TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is wanted by police after stealing thousands of dollars worth of chlorine products in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department said Wednesday.

According to police, 41-year-old Misty Toledo has allegedly stolen $3,600 in chlorine products. She is known for stealing from the Visalia Lowe’s on South Mooney Boulevard.

Officers say Toledo is also known to steal from retail stores in Tulare including Walmart and Target. She has a warrant out for her arrest, along with a probation violation warrant.

The Visalia Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 734-8116. To remain anonymous, please call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.