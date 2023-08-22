VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The verbal threats by a sixth grader regarding a shooting at a Visalia elementary school were found to not be credible, says the Visalia Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, officers received information related to a verbal threat made by a sixth-grade student at Hurley Elementary School. The student told his friends he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot other students.

Officers immediately began an investigation. According to investigators, they interviewed the student and conducted a search of the student’s home. After a thorough investigation, officers determined the student’s threats were found to be not credible.

However, the Visalia Police Department warns there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Hurley Elementary School and throughout all Visalia Unified School District campuses.

Police remind parents to talk to their children about the serious consequences of making these types of threats. All threats will be taken seriously and those posting such threats will face serious consequences.