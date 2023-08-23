VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting to a staff member, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say Wednesday around 1:40 p.m., the Youth Services Officer at Divisadero Middle School was notified about a threat to commit a school shooting by an eighth-grade student. The statement was made to a staff member.

According to police, officers detained the 13-year-old boy and immediately began an investigation. The student was interviewed, and officers conducted a search of the student’s home. No firearms were found.

After a thorough investigation, officers say the 13-year-old was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The Visalia Police Department reminds residents these kinds of threats are taken seriously, even when the threat is made as a joke. They encourage parents to talk to their children and help them understand making any kind of threat verbally, written in text, or posted on social media is illegal and has serious criminal charges that will remain with them their entire lives.

Police also reminded there will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout all the Visalia Unified School District campuses.