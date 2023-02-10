Visalia PD releases update on possible suspect for 2020 homicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department provided an update regarding a possible suspect involved in a 2020 homicide.

15-year-old Justin Molina

On December 13, 2020, police say 15-year-old Justin Molina was killed. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a possible year model between 2000 and 2005.

On Thursday, officers released an update after multiple witnesses came forward and provided information that led to a sketch of a possible suspect.

Police describe him as a Hispanic man ranging from 18 to 20 years old.

The Visalia Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding the man matching their description to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.