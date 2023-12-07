VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 75 arrests were made and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise were recovered following a Holiday Retail Theft Detail, the Visalia Police Department announced on Thursday.

Officers say during November, the Property Crimes Unit and the HOPE Team have partnered with retail businesses in the City of Visalia to combat retail theft, and the Visalia Police Department conducted numerous special details to deter it.

As a result of the special details, officers announced the Property Crimes Unit and the HOPE Team have made over 75 arrests for various theft-related crimes including retail theft, grand theft, conspiracy to commit theft and robbery.

Police say over $30,000 worth of merchandise has been recovered and returned to the retail businesses.

According to police, these details have also included over 25 contacts with individuals that resulted in deterring them from committing retail theft.

The Visalia Police Department is asking the community to report any suspicious activity by calling (559) 734-8116 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call the tipline at (559) 713-4738.