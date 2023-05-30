VPD: 2 on the lookout for using a stole card on expensive jewelry

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen card was used to buy several expensive pieces of jewelry at a retail store on March 20, according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to the Visalia Police Department, two men used a stolen credit card to purchase expensive jewelry from Kay Jewelers back in March.

Some of the most expensive pieces of jewelry from Kay Jewelers might cost up to $15,000, according to the jewelry website.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Visalia Police Department is encouraging anyone who might have information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact Investigator Carol Andrews at (559) 713-4720.