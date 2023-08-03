VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested as a result of a multi-agency search warrant that led to drugs and guns the man allegedly possessed, says the Visalia Police Department Thursday.

Police say around 10:00 a.m., the Visalia PD Narcotics Unit, the Special Enforcement Unit, the Department of Cannabis Control, and the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a search warrant at Advanced Growers Supply at 1808 East Main Street in Visalia.

Detectives say they found 50-year-old Theodore Reynolds of Visalia in possession of processed marijuana, psilocybin, MDMA, and concentrated cannabis with the intent to distribute.

Police say the City of Visalia Code Enforcement Team responded and issued a cease-and-desist order on the business.

According to detectives, a search warrant was then served at Reynold’s home in the 1500 block of West La Vida Avenue in Visalia. Detectives found narcotics, psilocybin, and multiple firearms, including a privately manufactured and un-serialized short-barreled semi-automatic rifle.

The Visalia Police Department says Reynolds was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of various weapons and controlled substance-related charges.