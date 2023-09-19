VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of child abuse material in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department said on Tuesday.

Visalia Police Department Detectives with the Youth Services Unit say after receiving a cyber tip for suspected child abuse material, they served a warrant at a home in the 4600 block of West Iris Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers identified the suspect as 55-year-old Miguel Torres Delgado.

Police say Delgado was contacted and arrested on suspicion of possession of obscene materials involving minors. He was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.