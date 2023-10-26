VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Visalia and charging at officers with a knife, the Visalia Police Department said on Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers say they were called to the 1000 block of South Regina Street for a report of a man attempting to steal a vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful and ran away before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers identified the suspect as 50-year-old Ramon Chavez. Officers located Chavez nearby and attempted to contact him, but as they were contacting him, the suspect charged the officers with a knife. He retreated as additional units arrived on the scene.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Chavez was taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.