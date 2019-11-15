Visalia PD looking for clues into what led up to a man being shot and killed

Breaking News
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of north Chinowth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a shots fired call.

There, they learned a man was shot and transported by a private car to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he died.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.

