VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police Department is warning residents about a two-part scam going around described as involving the police department and Microsoft support.

Police say residents are receiving a pop-up on their computers that is said to be from “Microsoft Support.”

Officials say the pop-up provides a 1-800 number to speak with a Microsoft representative, where the scammers convince their victims that their computer accounts have been involved in criminal activity in the state of California.

Police say the scammer will go as far as to call their victims from a “spoofed” Visalia Police Department phone number. The caller identifies himself as Officer John Kreps and advises the victim to cooperate with the Microsoft representative.

According to Visalia Police, once the scammers have gained your trust, they will ask you to go to your bank, withdraw funds, and stay on the phone with them while completing the bank transaction. In a statement, Visalia Police Department officials say their officers “do not direct people to cooperate with any private company regarding legal matters.”

Visalia Police officers are encouraging the public to call their dispatch center anytime at 559-713-8116 if there are any doubts about the legitimacy of a call, email, or transaction.