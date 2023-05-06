VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A string of armed robberies that took place Friday night in Visalia is under investigation, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just before 9:30 p.m. they responded to a call of an armed robbery at Good Massage on West Noble Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned three men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered the business. One of them with a black handgun demanded cash from the employee and after, the suspects fled with the money.

Then just after 10:00 p.m., authorities say they received another armed robbery call which was reported at Nana Massage on South Mooney Boulevard. The same three suspects demanding money were involved and fled the scene before authorities arrived.

No injuries were reported for both incidents.

The Visalia Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding these incidents to contact them at (559) 734-8116.