VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly been attacked with a knife. Both were transported to a local hospital and are listen in stable condition.

The investigation was taken over by the Violent Crimes unit which resulted in the suspect being identified as 22-year-old Wesley Anderson, according to police.

Anderson is described as a white male adult, 5′ 8″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blonde/brown hair, a full beard, and green eyes. Anderson was driving a black 2001 Honda Civic with a California license plate, 8XWR726.

Police say if you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Wesley Anderson to please contact Detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or the Anonymous Tip-Line at 559-713-4738.