VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police are looking for help in identifying four people of interest in the homicide that took place on December 8, 2022, in Visalia.

Police say that at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Green Olive Bar located in the 1400 block of Mineral King Avenue for the reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had been shot and deceased, identified as 41-year-old David Luna, that was security personnel at the bar. A second victim was self-transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The violent crimes unit is releasing the photographs below in an attempt to identify four people of interest as well as a vehicle in this homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to please contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.