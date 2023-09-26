VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after allegedly going on a grand theft spree at Lowe’s and Home Depot, costing thousands of dollars in loss to both stores, the Visalia Police Department said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, The Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Unit said they were contacted by Lowe’s Loss Prevention on South Mooney Boulevard regarding a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, detectives say they contacted 45-year-old Oscar Huerta. Huerta had left the store with over $2,500 in stolen property. During the investigation, detectives found that Huerta had planned the theft with 38-year-old Jesus Gonzalez.

Jesus Gonzalez. Courtesy: The Visalia Police Department. Oscar Huerta. Courtesy: The Visalia Police Department.

Detectives say they attempted to stop Gonzalez in the Lowe’s parking lot, but he fled in a vehicle. The two suspects had also committed two additional thefts at the Lowe’s located on North Demaree Street in Visalia and in the City of Hanford. Over $10,000 of stolen property was recovered.

According to police, Huerta was booked on Grand Theft and Conspiracy to commit grand Theft,

During a follow-up investigation, detectives say they found that Gonzalez had been involved in several retail thefts of Lowe’s and Home Depot stores throughout central and northern California.

Tuesday, Property Crimes Detectives and Officers from the Special Enforcement Unit say they found Gonzalez in the City of Hanford and he was taken into custody.

According to police, a search warrant was conducted at a home in the City of Lemoore by the Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Detectives, Special Enforcement Unit Officers, Narcotic Detectives, and the Lemoore Police Department, and they found additional stolen property from Lowe’s and Home Depot. The stolen property recovered is valued at over $5,000.

Photo Courtesy: The Visalia Police Department.

The Visalia Police Department says Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of several theft charges, including grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

Detectives say they are following up with Lowe’s and Home Depot regarding additional thefts that Gonzalez and Huerte have been involved in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.